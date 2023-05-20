WATCH | US President Biden Walks Up to PM Modi as Both Exchange Heartfelt Hug at G7 Meet

US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embraced him on Saturday as they met during a working session of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan’s Hiroshima. The video of their interaction is going viral on social media as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on President Biden’s invitation next month. The US President and the First Lady Jill Biden has invited PM Modi for a state visit.

PM Modi will also meet Joe Biden once more later on Saturday as both of them along with Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister and Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, convene for the Quad leadership summit.

The summit is being held in Hiroshima instead of Sydney because Joe Biden is facing a battle against time to preserve the creditworthiness of his country as the US could default on its debt if Republicans do not raise the debt ceiling within June 1.

Since Biden has to be back in the US to restart discussions with the Republicans, who control the US House, led by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the White House cancelled one segment of his Asia trip where he was scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts from the G7 nations and other guest nations invited to the G7 summit are holding two working sessions today to discuss issues related to food security, development, gender, climate, energy and development.

PM Modi and the delegation consisting of NSA Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was also accompanied by a delegation. Both sides exchanged pleasantries as they held discussions on issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi also met Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier on Saturday. He and Yoon discussed strengthening cooperation in futuristic sectors such as IT, innovation, technology, semiconductors, and more. The talks also highlighted the importance of enhancing commercial linkages and defence ties between South Korea and India.

PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz and he discussed measures to strengthen the partnership between Berlin and New Delhi. “Glad to have met my friend, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a separate meeting. “Met President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," the Prime Minister said after the meeting.

PM Modi also met Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and both of them discussed measures to further diversify India’s cooperation with Vietnam. “Happy to have met PM Pham Minh Chinh and discussed ways to further diversify cooperation with Vietnam. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people and contribute to global good," he said, tweeting a picture of him and Pham.

He earlier held a meeting with G7 current president and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi also spoke to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit.