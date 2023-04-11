WATCH | Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Erupts Posing Threat to Air Traffic, Sends Ash Plume 10kms High

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano located in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported. The volcano sent up an ash plume 10 kilometres high which posed a threat to air traffic, the Reuters report said citing the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

KVERT issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation and said that ash plumes could reach up to 15 kms at any time. The advisory said: “Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft".

The cloud drifted to the west and south and measured 400 by 270 kilometres, the news agency said, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Telegram page. Russian media said the ash cloud is spreading.

The Reuters report also said that local authorities closed schools and residents living in normal villages were ordered to stay indoors. It cited the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko who in a Telegram post asked citizens to remain safe.

Russia’s Mt Shiveluch erupted at least 60 times in the past 10,000 years. The last major eruption was reported in 2007. There are two parts of Mt Shiveluch - Young Shiveluch and Old Shiveluch. The Young Shiveluch has been extremely active in recent months, with a peak of 2,800 metres and it protrudes out of the 3,283 metre-high Old Shiveluch.

Bondarenko on his Telegram post said the eruption occurred at 0631 hrs (local time) and the ash from the volcano fell on local villages including Klyuchi. The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the ashfall was measured at 8.5 centimetres (3.35 inches), the highest level in 60 years.

“Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel," Bondarenko added, according to Reuters.

A separate report by Reuters from November 2022 citing Russian scientists said that the Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula may be gearing up for its first powerful eruption in 15 years.

The report also said that Kamchatka is home to 29 active volcanoes and is part of the “Ring of Fire", a vast belt of Earth known which circles the Pacific Ocean and is prone to eruptions and frequent earthquakes.

