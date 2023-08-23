WATCH | Security Wrestles with Xi Jinping’s Aide at BRICS Summit, Chinese Prez Left Puzzled

Chinese President Xi Jinping was left feeling awkward after a person who was from his delegation was pushed aside by security personnel.

The aide was trying to catch up with Xi as the Chinese President was headed to attend an event at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where the 2023 15th BRICS plenary session was being held.

Xi Jinping was visibly confused and looked back several times to understand what was going on before moving on to attend the events.

Later, Russian state-run news channel Russia Today aka RT in a tweet clarified that Chinese official was lagging behind Xi Jinping at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Since he was attempting to catch up with the Chinese President, his sudden movement raised suspicion among the security personnel present at the venue.

The Chinese President sparked rumours regarding his health when he skipped a speech at a business forum meeting in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. He attended the dinner event but his commerce minister, Wang Wentao, delivered the remarks on behalf of him.

However, Xi addressed the 15th BRICS plenary session where he took indirect aim at western powers by saying that those with the ‘loudest voices’ and ‘strongest muscles’ attempt to dictate international order.

“International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter rather than dictated by those with strongest muscles or the loudest of voice," Xi Jinping said while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

“BRICS countries should practise true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division," Xi Jinping further added.