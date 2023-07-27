WATCH: Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Having Cognitive Malfunction During Live Presser?

In a bizarre incident, US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell mid-way left his own press conference on Wednesday after pausing his remarks and staring into space for several seconds. McConnell, addressing the annual defense bill, appeared to lose his train of thought and trailed off with a drawn-out “uh." He stood vacantly for about 20 seconds before Republican colleagues behind him, unable to see his face, guided him back to his office.

The 81-year-old senator had been absent from the Senate for nearly six weeks earlier this year due to a fall that resulted in a concussion and fractured rib, according to AP. Recently, concerns about his health arose as his speech sounded more halting.

Upon returning to the press conference, McConnell assured he was “fine" when questioned about his well-being and ability to continue his duties. However, his office declined to comment on whether he received medical attention after the incident.

Senator John Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate and a former orthopedic surgeon, walked McConnell back to his office, expressing ongoing concern since the earlier injury. Yet, he commended McConnell’s remarkable recovery and leadership.

McConnell’s history of polio in childhood has led to difficulties with stairs as an adult. In addition to the recent fall, he suffered a shoulder fracture from a trip at his Kentucky home four years ago.

Despite potential contenders waiting to succeed him, McConnell remains the longest-serving Senate party leader in history. However, a number of people on Twitter raised serious questions about his health and his age.

“Mitch McConnell stopped speaking and froze at the podium today. …he had to be physically walked back behind closed doors. That man is not well. It’s time to send the folks who have been in D.C. for decades into retirement," one of the US veterans tweeted.

Another critic said, “Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators This man has clear cognitive impairments after sustaining serious head trauma from his fall a few months ago It is clear that he should resign."

Among other senators grappling with health issues, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, aged 90, endured an absence of over two months while recovering from shingles. Senator John Fetterman, aged 53, took leave for clinical depression treatment.

McConnell’s well-being and ability to carry out his responsibilities as Senate leader have drawn attention. As the situation unfolds, colleagues and the public closely monitor his condition and its impact on his role.