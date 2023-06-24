WATCH | Singer Mary Miliben Touches PM Modi’s Feet after Singing Jana Gana Mana

In an exemplary display of respect and reverence, singer Mary Miliben, known for her rendition of Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana and other religious hymns, touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet after her performance on Friday (local time) in Washington.

“I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," Miliben said, while speaking to ANI.

Miliben said that she will treasure the moment forever in a separate tweet and thanked PM Modi for his kindness and warmth. She also thanked the Indian-American community and the Indian diaspora across the world for their love and support. “A night I will treasure forever. Thank you Prime Minister Modi for your kindness and warmth. An honour to sing for you. Thank you DDNews for airing. India and Indian communities across the world, I love you! God bless the India-US alliance," Miliben said.

The event was held in the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC where PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. “We are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies," PM Modi said in the event organised by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

PM Modi said India’s progress can be attributed to the unwavering belief of its 1.4 billion people.

“The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food," PM Modi said.