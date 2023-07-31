WATCH: US Plane Towing Banner Lands in Ocean off Crowded New Hampshire Beach

Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
A small plane towing a banner lands in the ocean off a crowded New Hampshire beach. Lifeguards rescue the pilot, who is unhurt

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 19:07 IST

New Hampshire, US

The plane has since been pulled to shore and was sitting on the beach. The FAA said it would investigate the cause of the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
A small plane towing a banner landed in the ocean off a crowded New Hampshire beach on Saturday, and lifeguards rescued the pilot, who was unhurt, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-18 plane landed about noon off Hampton Beach, witnesses said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot was the only person on board.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told WMUR-TV that the pilot was rescued by lifeguards, and wasn’t hurt.

The plane has since been pulled to shore and was sitting on the beach.

    • The FAA said it would investigate the cause of the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

    The Hampton Police Department and the New Hampshire Beach Patrol did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 19:07 IST
