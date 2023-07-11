WATCH | Volcano Erupts 20 Miles from Iceland's Biggest Airport; Govt Asks People to Stay Away

Iceland administration on Tuesday issued a warning to tourists and other spectators to adopt caution as volcanic eruption sent heavy lava and smoke pouring out of Mount Fagradalsfjall.

The volcanic eruption occurred near its capital Reykjavik, just 20 miles away from its largest airport. This comes just 11 months after its last eruption officially ended.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption was initially more explosive than the previous two.

Aerial footage of the eruption that is going viral on social media showed streams of orange molten lava and clouds of gases spewing from a snaking fissure about 900 meters (half a mile) long with tourists and photographers from across the world attempting to capture the activity.

Advertisement

Watch the video!

While authorities confirmed that there was no immediate hazard to the public due to the volcanic activity, caution was advised as the eruption was reported closer to Iceland’s capital.

“Gas pollution is high around the eruption and dangerous. Travellers are advised not to enter the area until responders have had a chance to evaluate conditions," the Met Office said.

The eruption is occurring in the uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik

The eruption began Monday and was triggered after thousands of earthquakes reportedly hit the region, meteorological authorities said.

Scientists said that the fissure and the volume of the eruption had shrunk by Tuesday.

Advertisement

Iceland, which is situated above an explosive volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, witnesses heavy eruptions every four to five years.