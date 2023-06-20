'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence': Blinken's Remarks in China Sparks Row

Reiterating US support for Beijing’s “One China" policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday stated that Washington does “not support Taiwan independence."

He made these remarks during a press conference at the Beijing American Center on Monday. A copy of his address was posted on the State Department website.

“We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side," Blinken said during his highly anticipated China visit. “We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross-strait differences. We remain committed to continuing our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act."

Taiwan is a self-governed island for the past seven decades, with its separate constitution and elected leaders. Beijing, however, regards it as a rebel province of China.

Blinken’s statement follows US President Joe Biden’s apparent deviation from the long-standing One China policy of the United States. Earlier on two occasions, Biden implied that the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, causing displeasure in Beijing.

US Secretary of State’s remarks on Taiwan ruffled the feathers of many Republicans who viewed the statement – and the secretary’s inability to re-establish military dialogue as an inappropriate kowtow to Beijing, The New York Post reported

“Blinken flew to Communist China to appease Xi Jinping and state the Biden administration does not support Taiwan’s independence," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Twitter. “Why won’t this administration stand up to bullies and stand for freedom?"

On Monday, Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to “stabilize" badly deteriorated US-China ties, but America’s top diplomat left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries.

After meeting Xi, Blinken said China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts. However, both sides pronounced themselves satisfied with the progress made during the two days of talks.

Later Blinken said that the US set limited objectives for the trip and achieved them. He told reporters before leaving for a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London that he had raised the issue of military-to-military communications “repeatedly."

“It is absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications," he said. “This is something we’re going to keep working on."

Speaking to reporters Monday during a campaign fundraising trip to California, Biden said Blinken did a “hell of a job." The US president said “you know" progress was made with relations between the U.S. and China because of the meeting.

The US has said that, since 2021, China has declined or failed to respond to over a dozen requests from the Department of Defense for top-level dialogues.

Blinken’s trip is expected to herald a new round of visits by senior U.S. and Chinese officials to each other’s countries, possibly including a meeting between Xi and Biden in India or the US in the coming months.

His visit came after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S.