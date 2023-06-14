"We Have a Rigged Country", Donald Trump Tells Supporters after Miami Court Appearance

After Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges in the classified documents case, he went straight to a Cuban restaurant and told a group of his supporters: “It’s a rigged deal here. We have a rigged country."

Shortly after the court appearance, the former US President’s motorcade halted at Cafe Versailles, a renowned Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana.

During a stop at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, Trump told supporters that the United States was “rigged," “corrupt" and “in decline."

“We’ve got a government that’s out of control," he said. Florida’s Cuban-American community is a substantial Republican voting bloc in the politically competitive state.

During his visit, Trump declared, “Food for everyone," leaving the owner and attendees pleasantly surprised. The unexpected stop marked a special prelude to Trump’s upcoming 77th birthday celebration tomorrow.

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accuses Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him.

Trump’s plea, entered before US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election.

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case, appeared in court alongside Trump but will not have to enter a plea until June 27 because he does not have a local lawyer.

He, too, was released without having to post bond and was ordered not to talk to other witnesses.

It was the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.