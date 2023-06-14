Trends :Pakistan CyclonePM Modi's US Visit Bali Tourist RestrictionsCanada DeportationSilvio Berlusconi
Home » World » "We Have a Rigged Country", Donald Trump Tells Supporters after Miami Court Appearance

"We Have a Rigged Country", Donald Trump Tells Supporters after Miami Court Appearance

During a stop at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, Trump told supporters that the United States was "rigged"

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 06:27 IST

United States of America (USA)

Shortly after the court appearance, the former US President's motorcade halted at Cafe Versailles, a renowned Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana. (Image: Reuters)
Shortly after the court appearance, the former US President's motorcade halted at Cafe Versailles, a renowned Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana. (Image: Reuters)

After Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges in the classified documents case, he went straight to a Cuban restaurant and told a group of his supporters: “It’s a rigged deal here. We have a rigged country."

Shortly after the court appearance, the former US President’s motorcade halted at Cafe Versailles, a renowned Cuban restaurant in the heart of Little Havana.

During a stop at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, Trump told supporters that the United States was “rigged," “corrupt" and “in decline."

Advertisement

“We’ve got a government that’s out of control," he said. Florida’s Cuban-American community is a substantial Republican voting bloc in the politically competitive state.

During his visit, Trump declared, “Food for everyone," leaving the owner and attendees pleasantly surprised. The unexpected stop marked a special prelude to Trump’s upcoming 77th birthday celebration tomorrow.

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accuses Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him.

Trump’s plea, entered before US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election.

Read MoreWho is Walt Nauta? How Trump’s White House Valet Became Co-conspirator in Secret Docs Case

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case, appeared in court alongside Trump but will not have to enter a plea until June 27 because he does not have a local lawyer.

He, too, was released without having to post bond and was ordered not to talk to other witnesses.

Advertisement

It was the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.

top videos
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
  • Hanging Or Upside-Down Sit-Ups | Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Fitness Motivation We Need

    • (With inputs from Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 05:39 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 06:27 IST
    Read More