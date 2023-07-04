'We Will Not Tolerate': UK Warns China Over Bounty for Hong King Dissidents

Britain issued a warning to China on Monday after Hong Kong police offered bounties for information leading to the capture of prominent democracy activists based abroad who are wanted for national security crimes.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas. The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

