Welsh Councillor Says ‘White Men Need Black Slaves’, Suspended

A councillor from the Welsh Tories who allegedly said “all white men should have a black man as a slave" has been suspended earlier this week, UK-based news outlet, the Metro reported.

Andrew Edwards, the county councillor of Pembrokeshire, a city roughly 101 kms from Welsh capital of Cardiff, in a 16-minute clip could be heard saying: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. I think all white men should have a black man as a slave, or black woman as a slave, you know".

Edwards, a former magistrate, is also accused of saying that Blacks are of “lower class than" Whites.

The Metro said that earlier this week Edwards referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman after another Welsh news outlet Nation.Cymru reported the clip.

The clip’s veracity could not be authenticated by News18.com.

It remains unclear who Edwards was talking to and when and where was the clip recorded and Edwards neither confirmed nor denied the audio clip.

Other councillors, according to the report by Metro, identified the voice in the audio clip as that of Edwards’.

The Welsh Conservative Party on Thursday confirmed that Edwards, who also holds a licence for a pub and restaurant in Swansea was suspended.

“Andrew Edwards has been suspended by the party whilst an investigation is carried out," a party spokesperson said. Senedd Welsh Tories leader Andrew Davies told the Mirror that Edwards’ remarks were “ disgraceful, abhorrent and are not shared by the Welsh Conservatives".

“The views expressed in the recording are disgraceful, abhorrent and are not shared by the Welsh Conservatives. As the matter is being investigated, it would be inappropriate to comment further," Davies was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Edwards represented the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward as a Tory councillor from May 2022 and left the party group for the council on Tuesday. He resigned as a magistrate this July and also served as a school governor. He also owns a barber shop called Freestyle Barbers in Haverfordwest.

He also released a statement, which was accessed by the Mirror, where he said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me. This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation. It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now."

