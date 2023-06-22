Millet-Based Dishes Await PM Modi at White House State Dinner: Details Inside

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Dinner on Thursday, the White House unveiled exquisite dishes at a media preview, showcasing a delightful fusion of flavors that included Millet-based recipes.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, recognizing their significance in meeting nutritional needs and fostering global demand.

The campaign initiated by the Indian government, led by PM Modi himself, aims to address the nutritional requirements of millions of people worldwide.

Millets are considered beneficial for farmers, and environmentally friendly. They are energy dense, have less water requirements and are easy to grow on arid soils.

Crisped Millet Cakes and Marinated Millet were included in the preview held by US first lady Jill Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House ahead of PM Modi’s State Dinner.

The culinary talents of guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison came together to create a remarkable menu for the State Dinner.

According to the news agency ANI, the exquisite dishes also include a delightful fusion of flavors, including Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, Summer Squashes, and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad.

Other dishes include compressed Watermelon, Tangy Avocado Sauce, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, and Rose and Cardamom-infused Strawberry Shortcake.

Gives details on the State dinner, Jill Biden said, PM Modi will have the opportunity to hear one of our nation’s incredible talents - Grammy award winner Joshua Bell.

“His performance will be followed by Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India..," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains.

He arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

In the Washington leg of the visit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jill Biden joined Prime Minister during their visit to the National Science Foundation in Virginia, where she highlighted his commitment to education and emphasized its role in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and the US.

