What Does Turkey President Erdogan’s Win Mean for Europe, US and India?

Western leaders congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory on Sunday but remained cautious regarding the path the Turkish President will choose for his country.

Turkey, which for centuries, has been a bridge between Europe and Asia, under Erdogan took an anti-European stance and has shifted from its secular roots towards conservatism as Erdogan built alliances with conservative Muslim parties to remain in power.

Even as congratulations poured in from European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the NATO chief is likely to be concerned about Erdogan’s unwillingness to lift the veto on Sweden’s membership.

Problems also lie closer home in Syria as Turkey controls the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.

It has been widely perceived as the biggest military and political ally of the Syrian opposition but Erdogan has become close to Russian President Vladimir Putin - who backs the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime - and Erdogan too has shown that he wants to improve his relationship with neighbours including Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt and Armenia.

Erdogan has a strong position in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He emerged as a mediator and despite being a NATO founder member remains close to Putin.

Turkey did not impose sanctions on Russia and the Biden administration does not want to punish Istanbul fearing that it may bring Putin and Erdogan closer.

Turkey, with helping mediate the grain deal and condemning the war, has given Ukrainian President Zelensky hope that he will not side with Moscow, not yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and said he wishes India and Turkey to cooperate on global issues and strengthen bilateral relations.

Relations between Istanbul and New Delhi hit a rough patch after Istanbul sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Gokhan Cınkara, a political analyst with Turkey’s Necmettin Erbakan University, told the Times of India earlier this year that Erdogan could “open a new chapter in relations with India in his new term, mainly because of the ongoing political instability in Pakistan."

Turkey’s longest-serving leader was tested like never before in what was widely seen as the country’s most consequential election in its 100-year history as a post-Ottoman republic. Kemal Kilicdaroglu pushed Erdogan into Turkey’s first runoff on May 14 and narrowed the margin further in the second round, news agency AFP reported.

(with inputs from Reuters and the Guardian)