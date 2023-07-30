What is CPEC, the 'So-Called' China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that Turned 10 This Year?

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to visit Pakistan to participate in a three-day ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. This multi-billion dollar initiative has been a subject of contention in the region as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, thereby violating Indian sovereignty.

It is part of Beijing’s ambitious plan linking China with Asia, Europe and beyond. The ceremony, scheduled from July 30 to August 1, will celebrate a decade of CPEC as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Dawn newspaper reported.

What is CPEC?

Advertisement

The CPEC comprises infrastructure and development projects underway in Pakistan since 2013. This vast initiative aims to upgrade the crisis-marred country’s infrastructure and boost its economy through modern transportation networks, energy projects, and special economic zones.

The CPEC is a key part of BRI that aims to build a modern-day “Silk Road" connecting China to economies in Southeast and Central Asia by land and the Middle East and Europe by sea.

History of CPEC?

Advertisement

The foundational agreement for the projects included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was signed in 2013, with term sheets formalised during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015. In November 2016, CPEC achieved partial operation as Chinese cargo was transported overland to Gwadar port for further maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia.

Last year, CPEC entered its fifth phase. As of July this year, the total value of projects stands at approximately $62 billion. China has pledged USD 46 billion in loans and grants, while Pakistan has contributed nearly USD 16 billion.

The project has faced criticism, with some alleging it is a debt trap for Pakistan and questioning the equitable distribution of its benefits. However, the Pakistani government maintains that CPEC is crucial to the nation’s economic development strategy.

Advertisement

Controversies surrounding CPEC?

Since its launch in 2015, the issue of ecological consequences and its subsequent impact on the human insecurity of Balochistan has come to the forefront.

Additionally, the USD 65 billion infrastructure projects initiated by Beijing have become a subject of contention between the two "all-weather" partners due to the constant targeting of Chinese nationals by local insurgency groups.

Advertisement

Last year in September, when Shehbaz Sharif visited China, Xi Jinping expressed “deep concern" over the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on the CPEC projects and sought a “reliable and safe environment" for them.

India’s position on CPEC?

Since its inception, India has consistently opposed projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. New Delhi regards such projects as inherently illegal.

Last year, media reports started floating that China is planning to include Taliban-led Afghanistan in CPEC.

To this, India issued a strongly worded response, saying that “We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Reiterating India’s position, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India deems participation of third countries in CPEC Projects, as “illegitimate and unacceptable."