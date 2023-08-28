What's the Mystery Behind Murder of 10-Year-Old Pakistani Girl in UK?

The mysterious death of 10-year-old Pakistani girl Sara Sharif in England earlier this month has triggered an intensive search by police teams in Punjab province’s Jhelum for her family, including her father, Malik Urfan Sharif, who is the prime suspect.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Pakistani authorities have conducted frequent raids in potential hideouts, spanning from Dena in Jhelum to Mirpur in Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Sialkot, where relatives of the suspects reside.

Despite efforts, the family has eluded law enforcement, with Mr. Sharif reportedly taking extra precautions to evade capture. There are indications that the suspected family might have gone into hiding in another province. Local police have expressed hope that the prime suspect would be apprehended within 24 hours.

Murder Mystery

Sara Sharif’s body was discovered in a Woking council house in Surrey belonging to Mr. Sharif, a local taxi driver, on August 10. The post-mortem examination, which took place on 15 August, did not establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out.

The post-mortem did, however, reveal that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time, police said. Sara’s death prompted a murder investigation, leading the police to hunt for the three suspects, including Sara’s father.

Detectives have identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into Sara’s death. Later police three possible suspects including Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28.

It is believed Urfan traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan, in company with his partner and his brother on August 9. Pakistan media reports revealed that the suspects allegedly spent a significant amount on one-way air tickets to escape to Pakistan. Interpol has been involved in alerting Pakistani authorities to assist in tracking down the suspects.

Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali Shah shared that efforts were being made to locate the suspected family’s hideouts. Video footage from Islamabad airport’s immigration counter indicated that Mr. Sharif, his wife, and children arrived on August 9. Their subsequent movements, however, remain unclear from CCTV footage outside the airport, Dawn reported.