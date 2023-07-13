Who is Huw Edwards? BBC Presenter Named in 'Sex Picture Scandal' By His Wife | 10 Points

From hosting the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death to being one of BBC’s most valued anchors, Huw Edwards has been named as the broacaster’s presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images of a teenager.
The name of the veteran news anchor was revealed by his wife Vicky Flind, who issued a statement on his behalf, saying Edwards was “suffering mental health issues".
The furore has been front-page news and leading radio and television news bulletins in British media for six successive days.
The controversy emerged after a mother accused an unnamed BBC presenter of paying for sexually explicit photographs from her teenage child, who was allegedly 17 when she started sending the photographs.
Here are the top points relating to Huw Edwards and the controversy:
- Huw Edwards, one of the network’s highest-earning presenter, led coverage of some of the biggest stories in recent years, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, royal weddings, elections and the 2012 Olympics.
- Welsh journalist Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television. He has been highly valued by the broadcaster for years.
- Huw Edwards’ wife said he is suffering from serious mental health issues and has been treated for severe depression in recent years.
- The controversy comes after the publicly funded BBC, whose brand is built on public trust, was rocked in recent years by scandals which saw some of their biggest names revealed as serial sex offenders.
- Edwards, however, will not be charged in any crime as London’s Metropolitan Police said there was “no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed" after examining information received.
- He started his career at Swansea Sound radio station and rose to reach BBC as a trainee in 1984. He became parliamentary correspondent within two years and reported on Westminster for over a decade, according to The Guardian.
- He rose to prominence by leading the BBC’s flagship news programmes, including the Six O’Clock News from 1999 to 2003.
- In recent years, Edwards spearheaded the BBC’s royals coverage, including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, coverage of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings and other royal events.
- In December 2021, he revealed that he suffered bouts of depression. In a documentary about his career, he reportedly said, “People tend to think that if you are confident, then you never doubt yourself. But that’s not true."
- He is married to the TV producer Vicky Flind and two have five children and they live in Dulwich, South London. Vicky Flind formerly worked with the BBC and was a longstanding editor of the BBC’s This Week politics show.