Who is Huw Edwards? BBC Presenter Named in 'Sex Picture Scandal' By His Wife | 10 Points

From hosting the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death to being one of BBC’s most valued anchors, Huw Edwards has been named as the broacaster’s presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images of a teenager.

The name of the veteran news anchor was revealed by his wife Vicky Flind, who issued a statement on his behalf, saying Edwards was “suffering mental health issues".

The furore has been front-page news and leading radio and television news bulletins in British media for six successive days.

The controversy emerged after a mother accused an unnamed BBC presenter of paying for sexually explicit photographs from her teenage child, who was allegedly 17 when she started sending the photographs.