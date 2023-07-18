Who Is Tan Chuan-Jin, Singapore Parliament Speaker Who Resigned after Admitting to an Affair with Fellow MP

Singapore parliament’s speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP from Tampines GR (Group Representation) Constituency Cheng Li Hui resigned on Monday from their positions as MPs and also from the People’s Action Party (PAP) over their affair. They sent their resignation letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who accepted it to “maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct" of the People’s Action Party (PAP).
Lee Hsien Loong said after accepting their resignations that he advised them to stop after they apprised him of their relationship in February this year and felt it was “simply inappropriate to have the Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs", according to the The Straits Times.
Here are some facts about Singapore parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin:
- The 54-year-old MP served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) before entering politics and held the rank of a brigadier-general. He was also the commander of the 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, commander of the 3rd Division and commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, according to a report by The Straits Times. He served in the army for 24 years.
- He ran as a candidate for the PAP in Marine Parade GR Constituency after retiring from the armed forces in 2011. The veteran ran alongside minister Goh Chok Tong. He was appointed minister for manpower and was promoted to full minister in May 2013. He also served as the president of the Singapore National Olympic Council in 2014.
- Tan also served as minister for social and family development in April 2015 and retained that role after the 2015 general elections. He was nominated to take over the role of speaker of the parliament in 2017 by PM Lee and succeeded Halimah Yacob. He was re-elected in 2020
- A ‘hot mic’ incident also tarnished his reputation this year ahead of his resignation due to the affair. Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim made a speech explaining the pros and cons of setting up an official poverty line to help lower-income groups and while he was making the speech, Tan was heard uttering the words “****ing populist". Tan later apologised for his comment.