Why Are Pakistani 'Babus' Refusing to Work at President Arif Alvi’s Office

Controversy stemming from Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s remarks about ‘dubious’ bill assent has escalated into a crisis, with reports indicating that bureaucrats are reluctant to accept postings at the Presidency, according to Dawn sources.

Alvi is grappling with a “revolt-like situation" as bureaucrats, also known as ‘Babus’ in India, reportedly are declining the role of the President’s principal secretary (PS). According to the report, the tense atmosphere has rendered no officer willing to assume the position.

Further fueling the situation, there is frustration and unease among bureaucrats due to the President’s decision to replace his current principal secretary, Waqar Ahmed. Some believe he was unfairly singled out for not returning the two bills within the prescribed ten-day period.

‘God is my witness’

The controversy began on Sunday when Pakistan’s President made a startling revelation that he did not sign two bills amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act into law due to his strong disagreement with these legislations.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected," he wrote on social media platform X on August 20.

Accusing his staff of undermining his command, Alvi said that he had directed them to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to render them ineffective. Countering the allegations, federal law minister Irfan Aslam that Pakistan President did not exercise the options available to him and kept the bills pending at the Presidency which means that after the passage of 10 days, they automatically became laws.

Why two bills are controversial

These pieces of legislation, the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023, were approved by both the Senate and National Assembly amidst criticism from opposition lawmakers. The Official Secrets Act amendment introduces a new offense of unauthorized disclosure of identities of intelligence agency members, informants, or sources.

The punishment for this offense could include up to three years in jail and a fine of up to 10 million Pakistani rupees. Similarly, the Pakistan Army Act amendment allows for a punishment of up to five years of rigorous imprisonment for disclosing information prejudicial to Pakistan’s security or the armed forces’ interest.