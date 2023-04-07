Why Clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan Have Increased in Recent Years?

Raids during Ramadan at the holy Al Aqsa mosque compound are becoming a common feature in Israel. The issue continues to harm the peace process and creates disbelief and anger among Palestinians and Israelis who remain locked in one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

The recent clashes have caused concern across the globe and calls for peace and restraint have been raised but it should be noted that a similar incident happened in 2022, in 2021 and years before that.

Why do clashes happen around this time, when Palestinian Muslims celebrate Ramadan and Jewish Israelis celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover.

There is no accurate explanation to this question but the recent clashes have happened due to ultranationalist, right-wing Jews demanding that they be allowed to sacrifice a goat inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Hamas spreading fear amongst Palestinians that a plan to take over the compound is in place.

Reports by several media outlets said that fringe Jewish groups offered cash prizes to anyone who goes into Al-Aqsa Mosque and sacrifices a goat. Many believe that such an action would lead to further provocation and the Israeli police on Monday detained an ultranationalist Israeli campaigner who had planned to carry out a Jewish sacrifice at Al-Aqsa compound which houses Al-Aqsa mosque, Dome of the Rock and the Wailing Wall.

Since the war in 1967, a status quo arrangement between Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan has been in place which prevents non-Muslim worship there and allows visits from non-Muslims at specific times.

Jordan is the custodian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

Even Jews do not traditionally worship on the site as Israel’s chief Rabbinate forbade Jews from entering the site for religious reasons.

Despite that over the past few years, far-right and ultranationalist groups have sought to enter the grounds.

There also has been criticism that Hamas-backed miscreants have asked Palestinians to reach Al-Aqsa compound en masse. There were messages on social media which asked Palestinians to defend the compound and reach en masse to the compound.

Earlier this week, these clashes led to over 400 arrests and more than 12 injuries, creating concerns that if these actions continue it could lead to widespread violence and could also further fuel the fire leading to a possible uprising as Palestinians may assume it is an attack on their national identity.

