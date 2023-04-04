Why is Twitter’s Logo Blue Bird Replaced with a Doge Meme?

Elon Musk on April 3 started a meme fest on the internet after he changed the official logo of Twitter from a bright blue silhouette of a bird to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, a derpy-looking Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin rallied 30 percent shortly after the internet took notice of the Doge, The Information reported.

Notably, Musk has often latched on to Dogecoin’s internet popularity, even before buying the microblogging platform. He is even facing a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin.

Even as the fire caused by the legacy blue row is not out yet, Musk-led Twitter has come up with another change that will surely draw mixed reactions.

“Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter just to do this," Fintwit tweeted.

Replying to Musk, McShane wrote, “clearly come to terms with the fact you’re never getting that $44b back."

“Dogecoin has gained $4 billion in market value because of this," Ramadhan Hassan tweeted.

Another user said, “Well gotta be a great feeling knowing you can light up 20B on fire and not give a f*. I’m not saying I condone everything he’s doing, but it’s definitely not boring around here."

According to the US-based tech publication, Twitter is now valued at half of what it was when Musk bought it. With about 180,000 subscribers of Twitter Blue, Musk is making roughly $28 million in annual revenue, which is way below the target.

Earlier, the Twitter CEO had promised to take away all of the blue check marks given to Hollywood stars, professional athletes, business leaders, authors and journalists unless they start buying a monthly subscription.

Musk’s goal was to replace the advertising-dependent platform he bought for $44 billion with a pay-to-play model. However, the April 1 deadline passed and the blue checks are still there

Besides this, Musk has said that starting April 15, only verified accounts will appear in Twitter’s For You feed that recommends what tweets people see.

