'Will Emphasise India's Role': PM Modi Vows to Amplify Voices of Global South at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

PM Modi also said he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains.

“I will emphasise India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," PM Modi said in an interview to Nikkei Asia before embarking on a visit to Japan and added that India’s experience would “resonate strongly at the meeting."

Advertisement

“We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests," he reportedly said in the interview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima earlier today where he will attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting.

India, which is not a member of G-7 nations, was invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has expressed his own determination to strengthen ties with Global South.

PM Modi further said that Tokyo and New Delhi’s shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law have brought the two allies closer.

During the two meetings he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

PM Modi has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has reiterated that “today’s era is not an era of war."

On the question of whether India can play a mediator role, the prime minister said India’s position on the Ukraine conflict “is clear and unwavering."

Advertisement

“India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," PM Modi said.

He added that cooperation and collaboration should define our times and not conflict.

“I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements. He will interact with over two dozen world leaders in summits as well as in bilateral meetings, officials said.