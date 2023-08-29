Trends :New Chinese MapImran Khan CypherTitanic ExpeditionUS Russia SanctionsHarry Afghanistan Tour
Home » World » Will Former Pak PM Imran Khan be Released from Attock Jail Today?

Will Former Pak PM Imran Khan be Released from Attock Jail Today?

Imran Khan, the PTI chief, will still remain lodged in Attock Jail in connection with the cipher case.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 15:47 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

It remains unclear when former Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be released from Attock Jail in Rawalpindi. (Image: AFP File)
It remains unclear when former Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be released from Attock Jail in Rawalpindi. (Image: AFP File)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will not be released from Attock Jail even though the Islamabad High Court suspended the three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will remain in jail in connection with the cipher case and following orders from a special court.

He will be presented before that court on August 30. Former foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also facing proceedings in the same case.

The cipher case is related to a diplomatic document which Imran Khan alleges contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power. The document went missing from Imran Khan’s possession.

Advertisement

“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case. If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights," Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan said.

However, the special court sent a letter to authorities in Attock prison which said: “That accused Imran Khan Niazi s/o Ikramullah Khan Niazi r/o Zaman Park, Lahore is hereby ordered for judicial remand in case FIR mentioned above, who is already detained in district jail, Attock".

Imran Khan will remain in judicial lockup, the Dawn said in its report.

Outside Attock Jail, Imran Khan’s supporters had amassed hoping that their leader would be released. Chants “Release Imran Khan!" and “Khan, your devotees are countless!" were heard outside the Attock Jail but it still remains unclear if and when Imran Khan will be released.

PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the nation is demanding that Imran Khan be released today itself. “The nation now expects Imran Khan to be released today. The “abuse of the law" campaign against Imran Khan has sunk the country’s systems far enough. We cannot afford more," Jhagra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who dissolved the government earlier this month, took aim at the judiciary and the apex court.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • “The Chief Justice of Pakistan’s message of ’good to see you’ and ‘wish you good luck’ has reached the IHC," Shehbaz Sharif said while reacting to the news and highlighted that Imran’s sentence had been suspended and “not terminated".

    “Everyone knew about the verdict before it was even announced. This moment is a matter of concern for our justice system. If a clear message is received from the higher judiciary, what else should the subordinate court do?" Sharif further added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: August 29, 2023, 15:47 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 15:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App