Will Pakistan Army Provide Security for Punjab Polls? All Eyes on National Security Council Meet Today

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an all-important meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday where the top brass will review the security, economic, constitutional and political issues plaguing the country.

According to sources, the top civil and military leadership of the country will participate in the meeting while the Intelligence chiefs will brief on the national security situation. It is expected that a decision will be taken on whether the army will provide security for elections in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The top military and civilian leadership, including the defence minister, interior minister, information minister, finance minister and other important cabinet members will participate in the meeting scheduled to take place at 11am at the Prime Minister’s House.

The huddle of the powerful body comes against the backdrop of a deepening constitutional crisis in the country as the federal government has refused to accept the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab elections after a three-member bench led by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled unanimously that the election commission’s decision to delay Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls was “unconstitutional".

The Supreme Court ordered the electoral body to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. The ECP cited resurgence of terror attacks, a shortage of security personnel and an unprecedented economic crisis as reasons for postponement of elections in Punjab and scheduling it on October 8. The elections were supposed to be held on April 30.

On Thursday, the National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution against the top court’s declaration that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections in Punjab was “illegal".

The House speaker, in a live broadcast, said a majority of lawmakers had voted to reject the decision by the court’s three-judge bench headed by the chief justice and to demand a full court panel consisting of all judges hear the case.

The House expressed concern over “interference in political matters", saying the judgements of the “minority" were creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for division in the federating units. The resolution also voiced concerns over the “wrong interpretation" of the constitution.

