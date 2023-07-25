Will US President Biden Get Impeached? House Speaker McCarthy Hints at Possibility

US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the investigation conducted by the Republican House members into the foreign business activities of President Biden’s family may rise to the level of an impeachment enquiry, according to a report by the Hill and Fox News.

“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he had never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," McCarthy told Fox News in a news show hosted by Sean Hannity on Monday.

He also pointed out that two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers alleged that prosecutors slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

Advertisement

He also said that foreign funds were allegedly transferred to Biden family members and associates through shell companies citing investigations by House Republicans.

“This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," McCarthy was quoted as saying by Fox News and the Hill.

McCarthy accused Biden of “weaponizing" the government to benefit his family.

“This president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have oversight," McCarthy said.

McCarthy teased the possibility of the impeachment inquiry days after Iowa’s Republican senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee chairman, Kentucky Republican, James Comer, released an FBI form documenting unverified allegations of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

McCarthy, however, steered clear from mentioning the document while speaking to Fox News.

Advertisement

A separate report by the New York Post on Monday said that former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer has plans to apprise the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a closed-door meeting this week that the US President’s son, Hunter Biden, would put him on the speakerphone during meetings with foreign business partners, when his father was the vice president during Obama administration.