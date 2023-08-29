With Elections, Trials on Agenda, Here’s a Glimpse of Donald Trump’s 2024 Calendar

Donald Trump is bracing for an unprecedented 2024. The former president and a four-time criminal defendant in recent months, will have a busy year ahead with elections, primaries and court trials beginning in the next few months.

Here’s a look at how the billionaire’s 2024 agenda could look like and the chances of his representing the Republican party to thwart US President Joe Biden’s reelection bid:

Early 2024: Primaries

Donald Trump will kick off his 2024 with Iowa as the Midwestern state begins the first presidential nominating contests of the year on January 15 for the Republican Party.

The primaries can run until June and it plays a major role in American politics as well as elections.

After Iowa, it is likely that the northeastern state of New Hampshire, which borders Canada, will organise its primary in January.

The opinion polls show Trump has a significant lead over his rivals despite four indictments in six months. Poll aggregator RealClearPolitics says that about 53% primary voters plan to cast ballots for him.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his closest competitor, stands at 13%.

March: First trial set

Come March 2024, the world and the US will see a former president, who is also a presidential candidate, sit in court as a criminal defendant.

The date for his election subversion conspiracy trial is on March 4, 2024. Trump says this is “election interference".

The date is important for another reason - “Super Tuesday". On that day, voters in more than a dozen states, including populous California and Texas, go to the polls to select candidates in the primaries.

Donald Trump called the government corrupt for choosing the date. After three weeks, on March 25, Trump will have another court date in New York, where he faces charges over alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

May: Florida documents case

Almost eight weeks later, the world will have its eyes on Florida where Donald Trump will be facing charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

The fourth trial could even open in 2024 as Trump remains under indictment in Georgia, over an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.

The prosecutor in that case has asked for a 2024 trial.

July: Republican Convention

The Republican nomination for the candidate to challenge Joe Biden will happen in November in Milwaukee mid-July. This marks the final leg of campaigning against Democrat Joe Biden who will formally earn Democratic nomination in Chicago.

November: Election Day

Tens of millions of American voters will head to polling booths on November 5, 2024, to choose the next person to lead the country.

Only time can tell if the United States will see a rematch of the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden?