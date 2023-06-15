Trends :ISIS School AttackArtemisLondon MurdersTexas Dead Fish MysteryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » Woman Dead, Another Injured In Attack Near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

Woman Dead, Another Injured In Attack Near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 19:13 IST

Berlin, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe was built by King Ludwig II in 1869. (Image: Reuters)
At least one woman tourist died, while another was injured after they were attacked by a man on Thursday, near Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the crime, according to media reports.

The 21-year-old woman who died in a hospital overnight was sexually assaulted by the suspect, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The deceased’s 22-year-old companion was injured when she tried to intervene and break the scuffle.

A 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with serious injuries, the BR public broadcaster reported, citing a spokesperson for state prosecutors in Kempten.

BR cited prosecutors as saying that the women ran into a man on a bridge with a view of the world-famous castle and that he led them onto a trail.

As per the report, a scuffle ensued after the man sexually assaulted the 21-year-old. When the 22-year-old intervened, the man strangled her and threw her 50 metres into a ravine below, the report said.

He then reportedly strangled the 21-year-old and pushed her in as well.

    • The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 19:11 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 19:13 IST
