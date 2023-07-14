Trends :Heatwave in US, EuropePM Modi France VisitUS ShootingPakistanSri Lanka
Home » World » ‘Work with China to Improve Ties’: Wang Tells Blinken

‘Work with China to Improve Ties’: Wang Tells Blinken

Wang and Blinken met on Friday to discuss how to ease trade and geopolitical tensions on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:48 IST

Beijing, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi has urged Washington to “work with China" to improve ties during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The discussion on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta on Thursday was the latest in a series of high-level interactions as the two sides try to ease trade and geopolitical tensions.

In their second meeting in less than a month, Blinken raised concerns about alleged Chinese cybersecurity threats after Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hackers had breached email accounts of US government agencies.

Washington “needs to take a rational and pragmatic approach, work with China in the same direction", Wang told Blinken according to a statement on Friday by the foreign ministry in Beijing.

Advertisement

He urged the United States to stop “interfering" in China’s affairs.

“Wang outlined China’s stern position on the Taiwan question and urged the US to avoid wantonly interfering in China’s internal affairs," the ministry said.

He also urged the United States to “stop suppressing China in the economy, trade, science and technology, and lift illegal and unwarranted sanctions against China".

Tensions between the United States and China have soared in recent years over a range of issues, including trade, US military support for Taiwan, Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and its cosy relationship with Russia.

China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a part of its territory.

Washington has choked advanced semiconductor exports to China and Beijing recently retaliated by restricting exports of gallium and germanium, two metals widely used to make semiconductors and electric vehicles.

The discussion between the top diplomats did not lead to any breakthroughs, but it was “candid, pragmatic and constructive", the Chinese foreign ministry said, adding that the two sides “agreed to maintain communication".

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • Blinken met Wang last month on the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years.

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen then went to China earlier this month, and climate envoy John Kerry is to visit next week.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:48 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 11:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App