World Leaders Extend Condolences, Offer Support for Victims of Odisha Train Crash

Condolences from across the world poured in for the victims of the Odisha train crash on Saturday. Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and American envoy to India Eric Garcetti sent their condolences for those affected by the train crash.

“Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need," Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen said in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragedy in Odisha. We share your pain and sincerely wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. The EU stands ready to provide assistance in any way we can," Charles Michel said.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said the images of the train accident have broken his heart. “The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also extended his condolences on behalf of the people of Odisha towards the victims of the train crash. “PM Modi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people," Kishida said.

“We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India’s eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them," Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany stands by India in this difficult time. “I am deeply saddened by the train accident in India with hundreds of dead and injured. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Germany stands by India in this difficult time," Scholz was quoted as saying.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her condolences and wished speedy recovery to those injured. “I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow. Europe mourns with you," Leyen said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences on behalf of the people of his nation. “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," Sharif said in a tweet.

“President Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi over the deadly train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident,& wish a speedy recovery for those injured," the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

UK Prime Minister Sunak extended his condolences and support to those affected in the tragic accident. “My thoughts and prayers are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond," Sunak said in a tweet.

American envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, in a tweet said: “On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief."

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov also extended his condolences. “Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured," Alipov said in a tweet.

The spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry Hua Chunying also extended her condolences. “Shocking and heartbreaking. Deepest condolences and sympathy to those victims’ families and the injured," Chunying said.

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his condolences towards those impacted by the train crash in Odisha later in the day. “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured," Zardari said.

The Taliban also extended its condolences to those affected in a tweet. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is saddened by the train collision in eastern Odisha State of the Republic of India that has left hundreds dead and injured. MoFA sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims and the injured," the Afghan foreign ministry said.

Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt also sent her condolences on behalf of her nation. “I am deeply saddened by the terrible train crash in Odisha, India. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, as well as to those who have been injured. Norway stands with India," Huitfeldt told her counterpart S Jaishankar in a tweet.

At least 233 people were killed and around 900 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik have visited the site. Rescue operations are ongoing and authorities are trying to ascertain the identity of those who died in the crash and rescue those trapped.