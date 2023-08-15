World Leaders Extend Warm Greetings to Indians on Independence Day, PM Modi Responds

Leaders from all over the world extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. World leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign ministers of Iran, Sri Lanka and Bhutan have extended their greetings to Indians as the world’s largest democracy celebrates its independence after centuries of struggle for freedom.

Macron tweeted a video of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s Bastille Day visit as the chief guest and said France can always count on India, hailing the old, friendly ties between Paris and New Delhi.

“Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always," Macron said in a tweet.

“Thankful for your kind wishes, President Emmanuel Macron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties," PM Modi also took to X to respond to his French counterpart’s greetings.

The leaders of Nepal and Bhutan also extended warm greetings to the people of India on Independence Day.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity," Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said in a tweet.

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering also wished Indians on Independence Day on Tuesday. “I join my friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today," Tshering said.

PM Modi thanked both leaders for their warm greetings.

PM Modi and his Maldivian counterpart Ibrahim Solih also exchanged pleasantries via X as the latter wished Indians on Independence Day.

Foreign Ministers Extend Greetings

Foreign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Nepal’s NP Saud and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also extended warm greetings to foreign minister S Jaishankar and Indians on Independence Day.

“Congratulations on 76 years of Independence to the brotherly and friendly nation and government of India and my colleague Dr S Jaishankar. Independence is a key factor characterising strategic policy of Iran and India. Development of all-out ties, including economic and regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations," Amir-Abdollahian said in his tweet.

“Appreciate your warm wishes foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Value the India-Iran partnership that reflects our shared interests and works for the benefit of our two peoples," S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also thanked Sabry, Dorji and Saud for their warm wishes.

The Russian foreign ministry lauded age-old ties between India and Russia as they congratulated Indians on their Independence Day.

“On August 15, India marks the 76th Anniversary of Independence gained in 1947 from the British colonizers. Heartfelt congratulations to our Indian friends on their national holiday. We wish you peace, prosperity & new achievements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong also extended warm wishes to Indians on Independence Day. “