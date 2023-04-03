'Worms Under Skin': Sewer Worker in Spain Hospitalized for Rare Condition; What's Wrong With Him?

A 64-year-old sewer worker in Spain has made headlines after being hospitalized with worms squirming under his skin, according to a study published by The New England Journal of Medicine.

The man, who had been working in sewage management and had lived all his life in an urban region of Spain, had experienced mild diarrhea and an itchy rash before seeking medical attention.

“A 64-year-old man with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma had an itchy rash and mild diarrhea develop while he was hospitalized for malignant spinal cord compression," the journal read.

Doctors at the University Hospital in Madrid determined that he had contracted Strongyloides stercoralis, a species of parasitic roundworm commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions.

Strongyloides stercoralis is typically transmitted through contact between human skin and contaminated soil, and can remain asymptomatic for years, New York Post reported.

In this case, the man’s immune system was suppressed by hormone therapy for malignant spinal cord compression, causing the parasites to proliferate and leading to a state of “hyperinfection."

This potentially fatal condition is characterized by an abundance of larvae that can trigger sepsis and organ failure.

Doctors drew cartoonish-looking squiggles to indicate the initial sites of infection, and photos showed red welt-like rashes riddling the man’s skin.

However, the man was able to receive effective treatment with powerful anti-parasitic drugs, and his rash and diarrhea subsided. “After treatment with oral Ivermectin, the patient’s rash and diarrhoea subsided," a hospital spokesperson said, as quoted by New York Post.

It is unclear how the sanitation worker contracted the infection, but the case highlights the potential risks that workers in certain occupations face and the importance of proper hygiene.

This unusual medical case serves as a reminder that parasitic infections can be acquired in unexpected ways and that symptoms can be easily overlooked.

