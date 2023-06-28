Wuhan Institute Scientist Claims China ‘Engineered’ Covid Virus to Make Bioweapon

A researcher formerly employed with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China claimed that China deliberately engineered the coronavirus as a bioweapon. The researcher also worked in the US state of Texas for a certain period of time.

These revelations were made by researcher Chao Shao during an exclusive interview with Jennifer Zeng, Chinese human-right activist and blogger. The transcript of her interview was shared on her blog Jennifer’s World.

Chao told Zeng that he and his colleagues are guilty of being associated with the SARS-CoV-2 strain of the coronavirus. He told Zeng that he was given four strains of coronavirus and told to choose the most infectious.

“There were four strains of coronavirus given to him by his superior in Nanjing City. He tested those four strains to assess their affinity, examining their infectivity and their potential to infect other species, including humans," Zeng said, referring to Chao Shao.

“The animals he mentioned using for his experiments included transgenic mice with human ACE2 receptors, bats (not bats), ferrets, and monkeys to see the transmissibility of the viruses," Zeng further added.

Chao Shao pointed out that some of his colleagues were “missing during the 2019 Wuhan Military World Games in September and October", casting doubt that some other plan was in motion.

Chao then said that he and his colleagues had four ‘completed’ virus strains and by ‘completed’ he meant that these viruses were engineered.

The interview between Zeng and Chao which has been mentioned above was conducted in 2021 and the virus strains were given to Chao in Nanjing in 2019. Covid was first reported in the last week of December 2019 in China after several dozens fell ill with fever and cold-like symptoms in the city of Wuhan.

Chao Shan said that during the world military games those colleagues were sent as ‘hygiene’ inspectors to the hotels of those participating but they were there to spread the virus.