Xi Jinping Cries Foul, Says Rules Being Written by Those with ‘Strongest Muscles’ at BRICS Meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that all nations should write and uphold international rules based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and not by those who have the “strongest muscles or the loudest of voice".

The Chinese President’s statements will spark reactions from observers as China faces accusations of encroaching on territories of its neighbours on its western and eastern side. It also claims that it will reunify Taiwan with the motherland by force if necessary.

“International rules must be written and upheld jointly by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter rather than dictated by those with strongest muscles or the loudest of voice," Xi Jinping said while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

“BRICS countries should practise true multilateralism, stick to solidarity and oppose division," Xi Jinping further added.

Xi Jinping said that BRICS nations must focus on championing the spirit of inclusiveness and promote peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilisations. “We should respect all modernisation paths that each country chooses on its own and oppose ideological rivalry, systemic confrontation and clash of civilisations," Xi Jinping said.

China finds itself in a precarious position as the western world is rethinking its relationship with Beijing following its posture over Taiwan and its support for Russia amid sanctions on Moscow for its role in the ongoing Ukraine war.

Xi Jinping advised member states to expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquillity. “The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world and the geo-political situation is getting tense. BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development and consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese President advised member-states to make good use of the BRICS Foreign ministers’ meetings, meetings of high representatives on national security and other mechanisms.

“(We must) support each other in our core interests and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues. We need to tender good offices on hotspot issues pushing for political settlement and lowering the temperature," Xi said.