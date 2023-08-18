Xi Jinping Heads to South Africa as Global South Inches Closer to India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to South Africa for a state visit and for the BRICS summit. The state visit has been undertaken following an invitation from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Xi Jinping has preferred to stay inside China due to mounting political problems triggered by an economic slowdown due to a real estate crisis.

A report by news outlet Bloomberg said that during the state visit Ramaphosa and Xi will meet leaders from around Africa. The meetings are important as China seeks to expand its influence with infrastructure projects, the report pointed out.

This is the second time Xi has stepped outside China. The last time he was outside China was in March when he travelled across the border to meet ‘brother’ Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is also the first time since taking power Xi has taken such few foreign trips. Instead he made French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visit him over the course of the last few months.

Not just economic woes, Xi has also been forced to focus on graft eating away at China’s healthcare and military industry and also a crisis in the banking sector, the Bloomberg report pointed out.

Xi Jinping will also use the meeting to woo African leaders and portray China as a champion of the Global South.

The move comes amid island nations like Fiji and Papua New Guinea and other nations of Global South inching closer to India as New Delhi has on several occasions presented their case with regards to climate change and other issues at multilateral level like the United Nations.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July that he is the leader of the Global South and Pacific Island nations will rally behind India’s leadership at global forums while addressing the FIPIC Summit.