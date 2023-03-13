Xi Jinping to Hold Talks with Ukraine Prez Zelensky, Meet Putin in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian war after he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The people mentioned above said that the meeting is expected to take place virtually and will showcase Beijing’s desire to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and bring an end to the ongoing war.

The report said that Xi Jinping is considering visiting other European countries as part of his trip to Russia.

The developments come weeks after China released a peace plan on the eve of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine on February 23. Beijing’s peace plan was met with scepticism in Europe amid reports that it plans to sell weapons and parts of weapons and drones to Russia.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Xi Jinping was planning to visit Moscow this year.

However, China scored a diplomatic victory after it brokered a diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Iran last week.

The visit marks Xi’s first overseas visit after he was elected President by the nation’s rubber-stamp parliament. It is also being perceived as an attempt to paint himself as a global statesman.

The trip also signals that Beijing wants to capitalise on the momentum it gained from the Saudi-Iran deal, which shows that China is emerging as a key player in West Asia - a position that has been previously dominated by the US.

However, the report pointed out that achieving a similar feat in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war will not be an easy task. Both parties remain adamant and have shown no inclination to sit down for talks.

The Chinese peace plan urged both sides to pursue a political solution to the conflict and an end to unilateral sanctions and issued a warning to Moscow regarding escalating the conflict with nuclear weapons. Russia welcomed the proposal.

China has denied that it plans to send weapons to Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier held a telephonic conversation with Xi Jinping to mark 30 years of relations between the two nations just weeks before the conflict began. Following the publishing of the peace plan, he said he remains keen on holding talks with Xi.

