Xi Jinping's Absence at G20 Summit Is an Attempt to Downgrade Forum: Govt Sources

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly considering skipping the G20 Summit next week as an apparent move to lower the significance of the high-level gathering in India, top government sources told CNN News18.

While Xi’s schedule has not been confirmed, there are indications that his deputy might attend the G20 event. The decision to potentially skip the summit, which will be confirmed by the Chinese side soon, is perceived as an attempt to diminish the importance of the G20 meeting.

Advertisement

Government sources also revealed that Xi may be avoiding a solo confrontation with member countries amid ongoing controversies with G7 countries. It may also be looking to avoid New Delhi in the wake of the new map controversy stoked by Beijing.

The issue of the controversial map came to light just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. The map wrongly reflects Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China Defends Its New Map, Asks India Not to ‘Over-interpret’ It

In response to the erroneous Chinese claims, India had issued a strong response and lodged a protest through diplomatic channels.

When asked for his reaction to India’s diplomatic protest during a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that “on August 23, the Ministry of National Resources of China released the 2023 edition of the standard map".

Advertisement

“It is a routine practice in China’s exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law. We hope relevant sides can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over-interpreting the issue," Wang said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

“We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 “standard map" of China that lays claim to India’s territory. We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," the MEA said.