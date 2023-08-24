Yevgeny Prigozhin's Plane Crash: Flight Data Shows No Issue Until a 30-Second Plunge

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, was aboard a plane that crashed near the capital city of Moscow, claiming his life and raising questions about the circumstances of the crash. The incident occurred just two months after Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian army’s top brass.

This incident transpired merely two months after the 62-year-old Wagner chief orchestrated an abortive mutiny against the highest echelons of the Russian army.

What Caused the Crash

The plane crash has triggered extensive speculation and intense scrutiny, mainly due to President Vladimir Putin’s classification of mutiny as treason and previous cases of mysterious deaths involving Kremlin critics. Prigozhin had openly criticised the leadership of the Russian army’s handling of the Ukraine conflict.

In the absence of statements from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry, a Telegram channel linked to the Wagner group, known as Grey Zone, attributed his demise to unidentified “traitors to Russia." The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of the executive jet involved in the crash has come under focus, news agency Reuters reported. This specific aircraft model, with a good safety record, had encountered only one prior accident over its more than two decades of service, dispelling concerns of mechanical failure.

As per media reports, the circumstances leading to the plane crash remain unclear, adding to the air of mystery surrounding Prigozhin’s demise. According to flight-tracking data. the plane showed no sign of a problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds.

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal investigation into the crash. Some unnamed sources told Russian media suggest that the plane might have been downed by surface-to-air missiles. However, the reports remain unconfirmed.

Embraer jet had The plane crash not only removed the Wagner Group’s leader but also left a gap in the private army’s hierarchy. This development poses questions about the group’s future operations, particularly its activities in Africa and other regions.