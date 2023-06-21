‘Yoga Free from Patents, Royalty, Copyright’: PM Modi Addresses Mega UN Yoga Day Event | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Addressing the gathering at the UN Headquarters lawn, PM Modi thanked everyone attending the event and said the coming together of nationalities from all over the world in itself is a form of Yoga.
PM Modi said that people must use Yoga to be healthy and happy in today’s fast paced world.
PM Modi was accompanied by New York mayor Eric Adams, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed, United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Kőrösi and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.
Here Are Some Quotes from PM Modi’s Address:
- “We’ve gathered here at the meeting point of the entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga," PM Modi said.
- “About nine years ago, right here at the UN , I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of Yoga on June 21," PM Modi said.
- “Yoga comes from India. Like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also living and dynamic," the Prime Minister said explaining the origins of Yoga.
- “Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," PM Modi quipped to the delight of those attending.
- “Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future," PM Modi said.
- “Let us join hands together to realise the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future," PM Modi said, reiterating India’s motto for the upcoming G20 Summit.
- “Yoga is a way of life. A holistic approach to health and well-being. A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions. A way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature," PM Modi told those gathered.