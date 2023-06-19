Yoga Sessions Planned at India's Research Stations in Arctic, Antarctic Regions

Yoga sessions will be held at India’s research stations in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, besides in countries falling along and near the prime meridian line to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The prime meridian (previously called the Greenwich Meridian) is the line of 0 longitude, the starting point for measuring distance both east and west around earth.

"Yoga demonstrations will be performed at Indian Arctic Station — Himadri and in Antarctic Station — Bharati along with countries falling along and near the Prime Meridian Line," an Ayush Ministry official said.

Under the ’Ocean Ring of Yoga’, yoga will be performed at Indian naval bases, ports and marine vessels in 34 countries including the USA, Russia, Portugal and Morocco, the official said.

India naval ships will be stationed at nine ports around the world and participate in a Common Yoga Protocol demonstration. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also organise CYP demonstrations in countries with whom they have signed MoUs, the official said.