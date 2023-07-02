YouTuber Jo Lindner, Known For His Fitness-Related Content, Dies at 30

German YouTube influencer Jo Lindner, known for his fitness-related content died on Friday due to an aneurysm.

The popular social media content creator, also known as Joesthetics was 30. The news of his death was confirmed by his girlfriend Nicha, who shared an Instagram post about Lindner’s tragic passing.

Aneurysms is a bulge in blood vessels which often occurs in the aorta, brain, back of the knee, intestine or spleen. A ruptured aneurysm can result in internal bleeding and stroke.

Linder, who regularly used to share fitness tips and tricks, enjoyed a huge following of over 8 million on Instagram and had more than 940k YouTube subscribers.

In a warm heartfelt note shared by Linder’s girlfriend on Instagram, Nicha, wrote, “Jo is the best place, everyone. Yesterday he passed away from aneurysm. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuJ_dblvI50/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“The ..we just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late. At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is the believer in EVERYONE," the post added.