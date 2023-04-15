Zardari Claims Ex-COAS Bajwa Threatened Him, Says PPP Not Afraid of Polls

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, said all political parties should sit together and evolve a consensus to hold general elections immediately and simultaneously across the country.

Zardari, the co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), during an interview on Geo News’ Capital Talk programme, hosted by Hamid Mir, also revealed that retired chief of the army staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa threatened to impose martial law last April if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was not withdrawn.

“When Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at imposing martial law in the country then we replied to ‘Bismillah’ and asked him to go ahead. We do farming and you should run the country now. However, he stepped back from his stance after our response," Zardari said.

Zardari further added that the general stepped back after he told him that “ it’s easy to ride a lion but hard to get down" and welcomed Bajwa to take over.

Bajwa also told Zardari that he will ask Imran Khan to resign and urged Zardari to go to the election phase. He added that he and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman both rejected the offer.

Zardari said: “When the no-confidence motion came, Gen Bajwa called us and said if you withdraw the no-confidence motion, I will convince Imran Khan to resign."

Zardari said that he understood from the general’s body language that a martial law could be imposed soon.

He told during the interview that former prime minister Imran Khan and former spymaster General Faiz Hameed wished to stay in power until 2035.

The PPP’s head warned that the party will not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution and said the party is not afraid of elections and wants it to be held in accordance with the Constitution.

He pointed out that PPP has fought to restore democracy and said his party gave blood for the country and would continue to do so to realise the dream of founder Zulfikar Bhutto.

He accused Imran Khan of corruption and warned that even if the former prime minister was expelled his stooges continue to exist in different levels of the government.

