Zelensky Headed to Hiroshima, Sunak Bans Russian Diamonds: Key Takeaways from Day 1 of G7 Summit

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have convened in Japan with a dual aim of stopping Russia’s war on Ukraine and containing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. The informal group of leading industrialised nations consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are meeting in Hiroshima, Japan where they will also push for nuclear disarmament.

It should be noted that three members of the G7 - namely the UK, France and the United States alone possess thousands of warheads.

G7 leaders visited the city’s Peace Park and laid wreaths at the cenotaph to remember those who died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki when the US bombed Japan during World War II.

Commencing their visit, the leaders first made a stop at the Hiroshima Peace Museum, where they witnessed firsthand the harrowing evidence depicting the immense destruction and human suffering resulting from the US nuclear attack on August 6, 1945.

Before the visit, several bilateral meetings were also held on the sidelines.

Here are the key takeaways from first day of the G7 Summit: