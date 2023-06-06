Trends :France StabbingNew York PollutionKhalistani TableauCanada WildfiresUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » Zelensky Says Destroyed Dam Will Not Affect Counter-offensive Plans

Zelensky Says Destroyed Dam Will Not Affect Counter-offensive Plans

"The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said an attack on a major damn in southern Ukraine would not affect Kyiv’s plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.

“The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine’s ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST
