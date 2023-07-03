Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Zelensky Says Fight 'Difficult' on Front, Hails 'Progress'

'We are moving forward, step by step,' said Zelenskyy

AFP

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 17:04 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelensky has praised the country's military effort (Image: Reuters File)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it was “difficult" fighting with Russian forces along the front line last week but praised his troops for making gains in the south and east.

“Last week was difficult on the frontline. But we are making progress. We are moving forward, step by step!" Zelensky said on social media.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 17:04 IST
