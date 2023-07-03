Zelensky Says Fight 'Difficult' on Front, Hails 'Progress'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it was “difficult" fighting with Russian forces along the front line last week but praised his troops for making gains in the south and east.
“Last week was difficult on the frontline. But we are making progress. We are moving forward, step by step!" Zelensky said on social media.
first published: July 03, 2023, 17:04 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 17:04 IST