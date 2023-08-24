WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Passes Away at 79; Tributes Pour in From Ric Flair and Mick Foley

Pro-Wrestling legend, Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79. The Hall of Famer was considered among many as one of the greatest wrestlers in the business. He was also known for his long career as a pro-wrestler starting in 1965 and all the way to 2017. In 2021 fellow legend, Don Muraco reported that Funk was diagnosed with Dementia and had been moved to an assisted-living facility as well.

Tributes poured in for the legend after WWE officially confirmed his passing on their website. Fellow Hall of Famer, ‘The Natureboy’ Ric Flair, called his friend Terry fearless and one of the hardest workers he has ever seen. Flair faced off against Funk in one of the iconic rivalries where both took part in an I-Quit match which still remains a classic despite Funk’s loss. It was also one of the very few matches that got a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer

Advertisement

Funk was a big star not only for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Wrestling Entertainment(WWE), he also enjoyed fame in the independent circuits where he performed in Japan for the All Japan Pro Wrestling for 19 long years.

Fellow Hall of Famer and protege, Mick Foley also paid tribute to the legend. In his tribute, he called the legend his mentor, idol and the greatest wrestler he has ever seen. He also requested the fans to check out a promo or a match of Terry Funk to see what he meant by this.