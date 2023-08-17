Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023: Cancerians Must Avoid Pointless Debate

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 17, 2023: Are you intrigued about future opportunities, challenges, and fortunate events? We cover a wide range of topics to help you get through your day with clarity and purpose. If you need advice on relationships, career possibilities, health, or personal development, our comprehensive horoscope guide can help. It gives you detailed information about your particular zodiac sign, as well as auspicious colours and numbers to bring good fortune into your life. Here are the astrological forecasts for each zodiac sign, which disclose upcoming events and possibilities.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Spend time with your life partner

You will discover relief from tension caused by obstacles at work. This will also boost your self-esteem. People will admire your natural beauty. You will look after your health. People will attempt to learn a great deal from you.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky numbers: 1, 8

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The day might be suitable for lending and borrowing

You will attempt to resume your stalled work. Your interactions with your siblings will be friendly. Cold and hot temperatures may cause swelling in your body. You will be quite self-assured. Students will maintain their concentration on their schoolwork. You will be assisted by high-ranking officers.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky numbers: 2, 7

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Keep your temper under control

You will have the opportunity to establish new business connections. Certain instances will make you joyful and excited. When making online payments, use caution. You will gain an optimistic attitude towards life. Indigestion might lead to acidity issues.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky numbers: 3, 6

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Avoid pointless debates

You may be required to travel on business. There will be strife among your family. Your parents might distrust you. Some people may undermine your self-esteem.

Lucky colour: Milky

Lucky number: 4

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

You will be under pressure to meet your goals

You will be determined to do your assignment as soon as possible. The retail industry will expand rapidly. It is advantageous to get guidance from knowledgeable individuals. Avoid direct sunlight if you don’t want to get a headache.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money issues may cause some inconvenience

You will have a pleasant attitude towards your business partner. Marriage-related discussions for young adults will continue. You will be pleased with your children’s achievements.You may be bothered by low blood pressure. You will need to obtain a loan in order to expand your firm.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky numbers: 3, 8

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make an effort to assist others

You may go to the movies with your partner. Builders will complete their stalled projects as soon as possible. Writers and novelists will be widely recognised. You might feel inspired to start a new business.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky numbers: 2, 7

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don’t force your ideas on others

Think twice before investing in the stock market. Those who live overseas may encounter difficulties. You might be concerned about your children’s future careers. You may be bothered by lower back pain. Your critical work may be completed with some delay.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky numbers: 1, 8

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Reflect on some past events

Property disputes may become heated. Young people may do something fresh and risky in their jobs. Profits in business could be enormous. You will be drawn to high-risk investments. You will make some significant decisions regarding your future.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky numbers: 9, 12

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do not squander your time on frivolous activities

Take care of your life partner’s health. The obstacles to the construction of your home will be removed. You may buy necessary household products. You want to do things that are of interest to you.

Lucky colour: Cyan

Lucky numbers: 10, 11

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be kind and considerate to your family members

There will be some squabbles between the husband and wife. You’ll have a good time with your friends. You will confront difficulties in obtaining something really important. You will need to alter your working methods.

Lucky colour: Cyan

Lucky numbers: 10, 11

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your sources of income may be reduced

Patients with high blood pressure should take care of their health. Food that is extremely spicy or hot should be avoided. Interfering in the affairs of others may exacerbate your own problems. Fears and apprehensions will dominate your thoughts.