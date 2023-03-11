AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 11: According to the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha, this Saturday’s Panchang will mark the Chaturthi Tithi and the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe a religious festival Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi on this day. Read the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to know how your day will unfold throughout.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 11

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:36 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:27 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 10:03 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 8:39 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 11

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 10:05 PM and later the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:11 AM, after that Swati Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi while the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 11

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail froM 4:59 AM to 5:47 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:08 PM and 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:24 PM to 6:49 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place between 6:27 PM and 7:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 11

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 9:34 AM to 11:03 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 6:36 AM and 8:05 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 2:00 PM to 3:29 PM while the Baana muhurat will be in Roga up to 6:37 AM on March 12.

