Daily Horoscope, May 27: Money Astrological Prediction for Saturday

ARIES

Work with clear thinking while taking decisions in business matters. Don’t waste time in useless works, otherwise there will be loss of money and opportunities.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

TAURUS

Luck will support you in financial matters. Established business will expand. There is a possibility of theft in the workplace. You can become a victim of online fraud.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Hanuman temple.

GEMINI

Financially the day will not be good. You may have to take a loan to do some sudden work. Read any document carefully before signing it.

REMEDY: Recite Aditya Hridayastotram.

CANCER

There are signs of improvement in the economic condition. Long-held money is expected to be received. Do not use that money for household expenses, invest it after taking the right advice, you will get big profit in future.

REMEDY: Feed jaggery to cows.

LEO

There can be opportunities for fortune, there is a possibility of getting promotion in the job. Think before spending money otherwise you may have to repent in future. Try saving.

REMEDY: Donate food items to the poor.

VIRGO

Today, work in the office can be affected. Your image will be tarnished in the eyes of the authorities. Chances of sudden monetary gain are also being created. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

REMEDY: Offer peacock feathers in Lord Krishna temple.

LIBRA

There will be an excess of hard work at the workplace. You will get pleasant results. The day will be troublesome for businessmen. Do think carefully before making any deal.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

SCORPIO

Getting success in tasks will boost morale. There will be chances of improvement in the economic condition. Bargaining with yourself can increase. There will be energy in married life.

REMEDY: Abhishek of Lord Shiva.

SAGITTARIUS

Profits are being made in business deals. Will be happy to get the stopped money. Don’t waste time in useless works. Don’t do two things at once. There will be an atmosphere of celebration in the family.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of elders and leave the house.

CAPRICORN

The day is wonderful for small businessmen, good deals will be available. On the other hand, time is not favourable for employed people, there can be financial loss, be careful. Lend money to someone carefully.

REMEDY: Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

AQUARIUS

Economic situation can worsen. Problems can suddenly increase in life. Unexpected losses are being made. The good thing is that the family will get support.

REMEDY: Recite Ramraksha Stotra while sitting in the Lord Ram temple.

PISCES

Try to take everyone along. Tension may increase among brothers regarding something. Money held for a long time can be easily recovered.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp to Lord Hanuman.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)