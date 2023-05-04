Daily Horoscope, May 4: Money Astrological Prediction for Thursday

ARIES

Opportunities in work will increase. Maintain a sense of equality. Resources will increase.

REMEDY : Feed green grass or spinach to the remedy.

TAURUS

Opportunities for progress in career business will increase. You will perform better at your own level. Professionals will help. Income will be good. Commerce business will increase.

REMEDY : Read Sundarkand.

GEMINI

There will be easy growth in business. Maintain diligence. You will get success in labour areas. Professionals will be better. Maintain patience in economic matters. Control the expenses.

REMEDY: Perform Aarti of Lord Hanuman.

CANCER

Profit percentage in professional life will be better. Pending efforts will be made in your favour. Commercial matters will be made. Career business will remain effective. Confidence will increase. Colleagues will do well. Will be successful in mathematical and logical works.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

LEO

Attractive proposals will be received. There will be auspiciousness in work business. Maintain effectiveness. You will get success in ancestral business. The profit percentage will be high. Important results will be created.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

Increase time management in professional tasks. Think of new and creative. Maintain initiative in various tasks. Leadership capacity will increase.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

LIBRA

Move forward with preparation and understanding in various tasks. Focus on the target. Increase ease in business. Investment cases will gain momentum. Keep alert in subjects related to service sector.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

SCORPIO

Industry will be successful in trade-related meetings. Maintain focus on the target. Professional tasks will show speed. You will perform better than expected. You will also be ahead in economic efforts.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

SAGITTARIUS

Business works will create better results. Confidence will be high. Everyone will cooperate. Emphasize on ancestral subjects.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

CAPRICORN

Career business will be good. Goals will gain momentum. Give time in the field. Commercial matters will be positive. Management works will gain momentum.

REMEDY: Read Ramraksha source.

AQUARIUS

You will accept the learning advice of your loved ones. Unspensiveness may persist. Career business will be normal. Follow the contracts. There will be emphasis on resources. You will pursue the functioning with understanding.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

PISCES

Professional relations will be strengthened. Give more time in the field. Focus on profit. Fulfill responsibilities. Important cases will accelerate. Avoid extreme enthusiasm.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest News here