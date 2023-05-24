Honda CBR250RR Design Patent Filed in India, KTM RC200 Rival is Coming?

The south-East Asian market has a huge fan following of 250cc motorcycles, which is why the leading two-wheeler manufacturers put extra effort to make one. Following the trend, the Japanese bike maker Honda has filed the design patents for CBR250RR in India, and is likely to release the sport bike soon for Indian customers.

Some reports also claim that the trademark has been filed by the brand just because the manufacturer wants to preserve its intellectual property in India, similar to the Forza 350, Hawk 11 cafe racer, Winner X, and NS125LA scooters. However, the company has not reacted or revealed any official details regarding the same as yet.

Honda CBR250RR Specs and Powerstrain

If launched in In India, the chances are the motorcycle might come with a 249cc, parallel-twin motor, which will generate a max power 38.2bhp and of peak torque. While the top model is expected to offer a max power of 42bhp and 25Nm of peak torque.

Honda CBR250RR Features

Currently, the international model of CBR250RR comes with some notable features such as full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a slipper and assist clutch system, and three riding modes. From the aggressive front end to the sleek rear portion with split seats, the bike has been given a crisp styling throughout the bodywork.

Furthermore, the CBR250RR features weigh only 168kg and has a 14.5-litre fuel tank. The motorcycle’s suspension is handled by Showa SFF-BP forks up front and a mono-shock at the back. Meanwhile, it is equipped with dual-channel ABS at both ends.