Horoscope Today, April 2: Astrological Prediction For Zodiac Signs on Sunday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

There seems to be a noticeable improvement in your overall energy. There is lesser lethargy and more action. You might expect some ground-breaking work from yourself. Just need to be careful about not giving too much weightage to others opinions. If you’ve been planning to make any addition to your home, you may plan for that now.

LUCKY SIGN: A garnet crystal

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

If you’ve already made up your mind, chances are that you will go ahead and accomplish it, starting now. You may not receive the kind of support you were expecting, but you’re good enough on your own. Your children might expect some more time from you. There are things that you need to understand without them expressing it. A bonding exercise with the family is recommended too.

LUCKY SIGN: A solitaire

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Cash flow might take a temporary beating. You’re likely to receive new work and leads as well, if you’re in upcoming businessman. Any legal consultation might keep you slightly disillusioned for now. Keep a close observation on your health and fitness. A close friend might prove to be really inspiring in this matter. You may have the privilege of getting a premium membership to boost your status.

LUCKY SIGN: Yellow sapphire

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

A surprise from the family may give you the much required boost. You’re looking forward for the next few days of volumes of work. Currently they might be a lot on the cards than what you can actually deliver, but perseverance is the key. A timely advice might help you save your day. You may receive a unique proposal for a friendly alliance. A much needed holiday may still need to wait.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon light

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It seems like a new sunrise on the horizon today as you may feel hopeful about a lot of things and have a clarity with a sense of direction. Not until a few days back you seemed clueless. A much needed respite comes in on the financial matters. Any new investments can now be made. Your job performance is likely to receive an appreciation. Just stay cautious before making any new commitments.

LUCKY SIGN: A canopy

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You do have quite a few surprises coming up. You may meet a stranger who is charming enough to be your long term friend. You might get an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Certain aspects of your life those were seeking answers, you might receive them now. There is a bonding opportunity with your children. A pleasure trip could also be on the cards. You do need to take precautions about overeating and closely monitoring your overall fitness.

LUCKY SIGN: A clear quartz

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A long trip is on the cards. You might have to travel a distance to be able to convey your true feelings or what you actually had in mind. There might be a lot going on in your mind right now, but you’re not able to decide, what to deal with first. You might also have trust issues especially with a few family members. Job might be one of the breathers that you need in a day. Celebrity encounter might prove inspiring.

LUCKY SIGN: A blue stone

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There are days you might not feel up to it and today could be one of them. How much ever you may have decided to make the day work for you, the uncertainty seems to be pulling you back. You don’t need to go against the tide, always. Might as well utilise the day to plan ahead. Take a break and then proceed. You might experience a minor loss in any of the past investments. But a good news from work, that was long awaited, might make your day.

LUCKY SIGN: A salad bowl

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

There is no new story to tell as you may wonder about other people’s reckless conduct. And now that has become so predictable for you. You might also take a minute to look inwards to figure out if you could also have a problem understanding them. A get together might be on the cards. Someone who lives far off might be thinking of you fondly and may have the urge to reconnect. You might see yourself indulge in some impromptu shopping spree.

LUCKY SIGN: A showpiece

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

If you need to finish up pending matters, it’s a good day. You may have already planned what’s to be done. With a little persistence you’ll be able to accomplish. You’ve been wanting to share your innermost feelings, but you’re not finding the right moment or the person to do that with. You might be feeling blocked at an emotional front. There could be a surprise for you at work which is a positive one. Some new people make an entry into your life.

LUCKY SIGN: A glue stick

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

The overall vibrancy now takes shape of a routine. All your past excitement is looking more polished and you may be conducting yourself with a lot of grace. With too many changes in your past you are almost ready to take it slow and steady. Somebody else is likely to point out one of your merits, that can be used at your workplace, effectively. If you’re not a camera shy person, this is a good time to consider presenting yourself through a visual medium. Health is perfect.

LUCKY SIGN: A glow sign

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you’re considering to do some work related travel, there is a lot coming up. The work pressure is also looking up and you may need more hands to finish your assigned task. You must keep a provision of not neglecting your money matters while being on the move. There might be someone cooking up a not so positive plan behind your back, specially at workplace. Someone you considered a friend might share their true feelings. Meditation is recommended to keep you grounded.

LUCKY SIGN: A magnet.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

